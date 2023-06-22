After Murderous Eli Attack, Hundreds Of Jews Riots In Arab Villages





Hundreds of Jews marched into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the Shomron on Wednesday and set fire to cars and homes.

Clashes developed between the local Arabs and Jews and Israeli security forces entered the village to restore order and put out the fires.

However, the Israeli security forces and firefighters were violently attacked by the Arabs, who threw live explosives and stones. A special forces officer who felt his life was in danger shot an Arab who later died of his wounds. At least three other Arabs were wounded.

Jews also rioted in the town of Huwara on Tuesday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)