HORRIFYING: Police Officer Pulls Jewish Protester’s Payos & Beard





In the wake of some extremist Jews’ violent conflicts with Palestinians on Shabbos, the Brig. Gen. of the Binyamin Brigade imposed collective punishment on the Jewish yishuv of Ateret, blocking the entrance and forcing anyone entering or leaving the yishuv to undergo a security check.

The lockdown of the yishuv is especially appalling considering the fact that no matter how many hundreds of terrorists emerge from Palestinian areas and carry out murderous terror attacks, the IDF refused to place lockdowns on Palestinian towns due to fear of international condemnation.

Moreover, when hundreds of local Arabs blocked the access road to Ateret beginning on Thursday and threw stones at Jewish cars, the IDF and police did nothing to stop them.

On Motzei Shabbos, appalling police violence was documented at a protest of the residents against the collective punishment and the lack of the army’s response to the local Arabs’ security violations.

During the protest, Yasam police officers were videoed acting violently, with one police officer pulling a protester’s payos, ripping off part of his beard and throwing him to the ground. Another police officer was seen using a Taser gun against a protester.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police to carry out an investigation of the incidents, including why a collective punishment was imposed on the yishuv. Ben-Gvir spoke with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, saying that he is “opposed to any violation of the law but it is forbidden to punish an entire public. Just as we don’t impose a blockade on Issawiya, it is not clear why the yishuv of Ateret was put under a blockade, and using a Taser against non-threatening citizens is extremely problematic.”

MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) commented on the events: “There was a Sheva Brachot for my friend Atia Dimentman, who lost her husband Yehudah, H’yd, about a year and a half ago in the attack in Chomesh. The guests who arrived at Sheva Brachot were attacked by Arabs from the nearby village who blocked the road and threw stones at them.”

“Unfortunately, the army was completely absent from the event and the residents had to defend themselves. From then until mid-Shabbat, the access road to Ateret turned into Russian roulette. Anyone who passed through risked being the next victim of the Arab terrorists. Those who know the residents of Ateret know that they are all law-abiding citizens. If they felt that their security was violated – then their security was indeed violated.”

“During Shabbat, the residents of the villages again threatened the residents of Ateret, but this time, in light of the tangible danger, Jews arrived from all the yishuvim in the area to help protect the residents of Aterat and keep the rioters away, a task that the IDF for some reason chose not to carry out.”

“After a while and surprisingly, IDF forces arrived under the command of the commander of the Binyamin Territorial Brigade, Col. Eliav Elbaz in order to ensure that the Arab rioters return safely to their village and at the same time conduct a determined hunt against the Jews who defended their lives. Since then until this morning, the residents of Ateret are under siege by large forces of the army, Yasam officers, Shin Bet operatives and police officers that have been sent to the area, some of them without badges and wearing masks. They blocked the entrance to the yishuv and surrounded it from all sides while taking over the checkpoint and confiscating the security cameras.”

“Last night I arrived to oversee the events. I witnessed severe violence from the police and soldiers who beat the residents of Ateret with severe and indiscriminate violence, including choking, kicking, pulling on payot and beards and unnecessary use of a Taser gun.

“The blockade of the yishuv, with no one allowed in or out, resulted in families who spent Shabbat outside the yishuv to seek refuge at other yishuvim. Later, each vehicle was carefully inspected as if they were terrorists. The above event is a disgrace to the IDF, the Shin Bet, the police and yes, the Israeli government as well. It expresses the most distorted concepts that have taken root in the state systems! All who show mercy to the cruel will end up being cruel to the merciful!”

Yisrael Gantz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, stated: “Regarding the events on Shabbos near Ateret: Since Thursday, hundreds of Arabs rioted on the road crossing Binyamin and blocked it for hours, throwing stones and even shooting fireworks and later live fire at soldiers and Jewish residents. without being stopped. On Arab social networks, the Arabs in Ramallah were called over the past day to come en masse to the area and attack Jews. I warned the IDF and requested the mobilization of large forces but it didn’t happen. On Shabbat at noon, hundreds of Arabs came to the area, intending to attack local Jews. The army was not prepared and Jewish residents arrived to help protect themselves against the Arabs. During the riots, Arabs burned vehicles of the security forces, threw stones, set fire to tires, set off fireworks and harmed Jews and soldiers.”

“As I mentioned, this event could have been avoided if, on Thursday and Friday, the IDF had conveyed a message of governance to the Arab rioters. I condemn those who, in a week like this, choose to attack the Jews of Binyamin and Yehudah and Shomron – pioneering citizens loyal to the state, and provide excuses and explanations for the increase in Arab terrorism. The IDF’s mission is to maintain security and safeguard the lives of the country’s citizens and it is expected that they will fulfill this mission!”

It was also reported that one of the four Jews arrested for allegedly taking part in the violent riots in Umm Safa was an off-duty IDF soldier.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)