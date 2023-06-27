14 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Bus Accident In Old City Of Jerusalem





Fourteen people were injured when an Egged bus on the way to the Kosel collided with a concrete barricade near Sha’ar HaAshpos in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

MDA and Hatzalah paramedics administered emergency medical aid and evacuated 14 people, including the bus driver, to Shaare Tzedek, Hadassah Har HaTzofim and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals.

Two women in their 60s are in moderate and stable condition with head injuries and 12 are in light condition.

According to the police, the cause of the accident is not yet clear and the district investigators have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

