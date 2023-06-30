WATCH: The Silence Of The United Nations Is Deafening





As YWN reported earlier this week, terror groups in the Gaza Strip have been indoctrinating young children to commit terror acts in specialized summer camps in the Gaza Strip for years.

Strangely, the UN, which has condemned Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, more times than any other nation in the world, remains silent on the issue. This is true despite the fact that according to its Human Rights Council, using children for military conflicts constitutes a war crime.

Where is the outrage of the “human rights activists” around the world, whose rage spills on the streets if Israel dares to defend itself from these camp directors/terrorists?

The silence is deafening.

🇺🇸 Congressional Hearing: “Mr. Director, how many times is Israel condemned by the U.N.?”

— Hillel Neuer: “At the General Assembly, it's 1 on Iran, 1 on Syria, 1 on North Korea, and 15 on Israel.”

🇺🇸 “And how many times has the Palestinian Authority been condemned?”

— “Never.” pic.twitter.com/Q92iKM49Kr — UN Watch (@UNWatch) June 22, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)