WATCH: The Silence Of The United Nations Is Deafening

As YWN reported earlier this week, terror groups in the Gaza Strip have been indoctrinating young children to commit terror acts in specialized summer camps in the Gaza Strip for years.
Strangely, the UN, which has condemned Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, more times than any other nation in the world, remains silent on the issue. This is true despite the fact that according to its Human Rights Council, using children for military conflicts constitutes a war crime.
Where is the outrage of the “human rights activists” around the world, whose rage spills on the streets if Israel dares to defend itself from these camp directors/terrorists?
The silence is deafening.
🇺🇸 Congressional Hearing: “Mr. Director, how many times is Israel condemned by the U.N.?”
— Hillel Neuer: “At the General Assembly, it's 1 on Iran, 1 on Syria, 1 on North Korea, and 15 on Israel.”
🇺🇸 “And how many times has the Palestinian Authority been condemned?”
— “Never.” pic.twitter.com/Q92iKM49Kr
— UN Watch (@UNWatch) June 22, 2023
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
everything comes from Hashem…..perhaps the liberal and left should consider their voice…as fas as I am concerned we also need a new President …..Herzog is not worth one red dime
Wow 😮
And who is supporting and giving camp tuition discounts and food subsidie to the poor children of Gaza?
These kids look malnourished.
Horse from water shortages,
Walk on a tight robe to get rehabilitated from feet sores.
Let’s open a Go Fund Me campaign to give them a fighting chance and build them in-house toilets and educate them on cyber security maybe they will love us then????!!!!!!
All that training just to end up as a corpse.
Why should the UN condemn Palestinian “terrorists” for resisting the Zionist occupation of Palestinian territories? The only “condemning” that should occur is of the heretical Zionist enterprise שר”י that the Gedolim of both past and present have exhorted the Yidden against relentlessly!!