TERRORISTS IN TRAINING: Children Being Taught How To Kill Israelis At Gaza Summer Camps





As summer approaches, terror groups operating in the Gaza Strip have once again initiated summer camps aimed at providing terrorist training to Palestinian youth, preparing them for potential confrontations with Israel.

These camps, organized annually, serve as platforms for indoctrination and the development of combat skills within the enclave’s younger population.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is actively engaged in conducting these activities. The camp involves parades and simulated training exercises where young Palestinians are instructed on jihad against what they term the “Zionist enemy.” Fake rifles are utilized during the training sessions, which aim to instill a sense of armed resistance.

In previous years, children attending these camps were taught techniques such as stabbing and stoning Israeli police officers, with the objective of “liberating Al-Aqsa.” Instructors at the camps often glorify those who sacrifice their lives as “martyrs” in the battle against the perceived enemy.

The camps also serve as an opportunity for various factions within PIJ, including the al-Quds Brigades, to strengthen their ranks. With hundreds of participants involved, these camps are viewed as a symbol of pride and glory, ensuring the continuity of jihad and resistance against perceived injustices.

