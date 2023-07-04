JENIN OP: Terror Tunnels Found Under Mosque, 120 Terrorists Arrested, Thousands Flee The Area





The counterterrorism operation in Jenin, unofficially dubbed Operation Bayit V’Gan, continued overnight Monday, with IDF forces finding and neutralizing numerous explosives and terror tunnels.

About 120 terrorists were arrested, including key terrorist operatives. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday morning that the IDF operated at every point in Jenin, adding: “The resistance of the gunmen tonight was low. They ran away from the targets we reached.” B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties among IDF forces.

Hagari added: “The damage to the command headquarters at the beginning of the operation [via air strikes] allowed the forces to quickly and enter in relative safety. The surprise of the opening blow shook [the terrrorists] and pulled them from the outskirts to the heart of the camp, leading to less friction in some of the camp’s operational sectors in the camp.”

He added that the IDF has at least ten additional targets in Jenin that house infrastructure for the production of explosives that they are planning on reaching on Tuesday.

It was released for publication on Tuesday at noon that during the operation, Yalam, Egoz and Oketz soldiers, under the direction of the Shin Bet, found and neutralized underground terrorist passages (seen in the video below) under the city’s Al-Nasr Mosque.

Holy places, such as the Al-Nasr Mosque, should not be used as a front for terrorism. Packed with loads of ammunition, and two underground pits containing explosive devices, this is just one example of how terrorists abuse the citizens of Jenin. We will continue operating… pic.twitter.com/7eU36tqv16 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 3, 2023

Earlier in the operation, soldiers located and destroyed explosives labs with hundreds of ready-to-use explosives, weapon storage sites, observation posts, and terror command centers.

The video below shows the IDF blowing up a terror command center in Jenin:

About 3,000 Arabs fled Jenin on Monday evening. “Anyone who wants to leave Jenin is permitted to do so,” Hagari said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, ten Palestinians have been killed since the start of the operation and about 100 were injured, 20 seriously.

The operation, involving over 1,000 soldiers, is the largest to take place in the Shomron in 20 years.

The video below shows a shootout between terrorists and IDF forces entering Jenin:

The Palestinian propaganda machine is churning out tweets saying Israel killed 8 “innocent children” in Jenin. In fact, all 8 were confirmed combatants. They were young men raised on incitement, armed, and sent to die for the propaganda machine. pic.twitter.com/qvknYLj7bW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 4, 2023

The Palestinians are publishing these photos to show the damage done to the streets of the refugee camp in Jenin. They don't want you to know that under and beside the asphalt, there may have been IEDs ready to be activated in the heart of a civilian population. The IDF's… pic.twitter.com/eUOahyw2n8 — Israel-Alma (@Israel_Alma_org) July 3, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)