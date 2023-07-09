APPALLING: 8 Arab-Israelis Livestream Themselves Abusing Disabled Chareidi Man





Jerusalem Police arrested eight Arab-Israelis on Friday morning for abusing a mentally impaired Chareidi man and live-streaming it on Tiktok.

The horrifying incident occurred on Thursday evening outside Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital when a number of Arab-Israelis came to visit their friend who was injured in the violent Arab riots that transpired in east Jerusalem “in solidarity” with their Arab brethren in Jenin.

On the way into the hospital, the Arabs noticed a mentally impaired Chareidi young man who had come to the hospital for treatment and began abusing him, mentally and physically, while broadcasting it live on TikTok.

They videoed themselves mocking him and demanding that he eat “like a dog” from food that they placed ont the ground. They also ordered him to curse an Israeli flag, express support for Jenin, and repeat derogatory statements.

The video came to the attention of the police, who immediately opened an investigation and located and detained all eight suspects, residents of the Tzur Bahar neighborhood of east Jerusalem, and brought them to the Moriah police station for questioning. They were then brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, and at the request of the police, their detention was extended for four days.

“The Israel Police will continue to act resolutely to protect the safety of every person, including monitoring such crimes on social networks, locating and arresting suspects, and investigating them accordingly,” a police spokesperson said.

תיעוד מזעזע: תושבי מזרח ירושלים התעללו בבעל מוגבלות ונעצרו לכל הפרטים – https://t.co/AnB1WfDSc4@Yossi_eli pic.twitter.com/ZmKL5ovxoq — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 7, 2023

In an act of “revenge,” the police took the Arabs’ mugshots on the background of an Israeli flag.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)