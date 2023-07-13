WATCH: Diners At Restaurant Revolt Against Ben-Gvir Protesters





National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife Ayala were dining at a restaurant on a moshav in the Jerusalem area together on Wednesday evening when anarchists showed up and began screaming, cursing, blocking the entrance of the restaurant, and engaging in their tiresome and meaningless chants of “Busha, busha.”

However, dozens of other diners at the restaurant sprung to Ben-Gvir’s defense, with people going up to his table and expressing their support. Others approached the protesters outside the restaurant and screamed in their faces, drowning them out: “Bibi, Bibi, Bibi! and “64 Mandates” and “Bibi Melech Yisrael.”

And as Ben-Gvir left the restaurant and made his way to his car, dozens of his supporters thronged around him. Someone commented on social media: “Ben-Gvir leaves like a rock star.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)