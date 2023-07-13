LOST AND FOUND: Black Forest, A New Phone & A Kiddush Hashem





An Israeli who went on a trip with his family to Germany and left a bag with important items in it at the airport was shocked by the incident’s happy ending.

Matanal Lieberman wrote the story on Facebook: “I posted today about the fact that we returned last Thursday from a trip to the Black Forest in Germany and forgot a canvas bag with a new phone and several other items at the airport.”

“My wife and I posted about it in all types of groups and we checked with friends who were landing there or passing by if they could bring it to us from the lost and found department at the airport. I also started checking with delivery companies that might be able to deliver it, etc.

“A friend sent me a message that I should try to contact Chabad in Basel. Now why would I bother them with such a thing – they for sure are setting up tefillin booths in Switzerland. But I went to their website (Chabad Basel) and contacted the phone number listed there by WhatsApp.

“I was shocked when within a second, he responded – he didn’t ask who I was, where I was from, why, or how much – he just wanted to help. His name is Zalmen Wishedski and he’s simply a king. He actually went to the airport today especially to get my things and didn’t want a shekel, telling me: ‘I don’t sell my mitzvos.'”

“I really have no words. And then he said that they always know of people traveling to Israel from Switzerland and he’ll find someone going. I want to fly to Switzerland just so he can put tefillin me.”

“Thank you very much Zalman for your kindness and dedication, thank you Chabad for being everywhere and helping anyone who needs it.”

