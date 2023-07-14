Wall Street Journal: “Why Does Biden Treat Israel Worse Than Iran?”





An article by The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board on Thursday evening excoriated President Joe Biden for his treatment of the Israeli government and accused him of empowering Israel’s enemies as well as allowing China to gain power in the Middle East.

The article, entitled: What Does Biden Have Against Israel? – The President Treats The Governing Coalition In Jerusalem Worse Than He Does Iran begins by asking: “Why does President Biden go out of his way to snub, criticize and give marching orders to the government of Israel?” the article began. “At least rhetorically, the President and his Administration treat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his governing coalition worse than they do the ruling mullahs in Iran.”

“The effect of this piling on is for Israelis to see that the U.S. sides with their opposition parties. This is no way to treat a democratic ally and no way to pursue U.S. interests while Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud Party is in power, as it has been for most of the past 25 years.”

The article then moves on to slam Biden’s aid to anti-Israel entities. “The President’s Israel policy has been counterproductive. US aid to anti-Israel international bodies has resumed, and all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem is treated as ‘occupied territory.’ This is now a liberal article of faith, but how does it advance peace to indulge Palestinians in the belief that Jews are interlopers in Judea and at the Western Wall?”

“While Mr. Biden undermines the Netanyahu government, Hamas and other Iranian proxies are gaining power in the West Bank, activating another front against Israel. The new wave of terrorism against Jewish civilians will set back the Palestinian cause but advance Iran’s.”

WSJ also takes aim at Biden’s abandonment of the Abraham Accords, his treatment of Saudi Arabia, which led to the kingdom’s embrace of China, and his failure to address the Islamic Republic’s provocations, including its nuclear program.

“While Tehran escalates its proxy wars and whittles down US nuclear demands, Mr. Biden carries out diplomatic offensives against Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)