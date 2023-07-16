HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Cohen Appointed To Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah





In the course of an atzeret on Thursday marking 11 months since the petirah of HaRav Chacham Shalom Cohen, z’tl, HaGoan HaRav Moshe Maya, the Zakein HaMoetzet, announced the appointment of HaRav Yehudah Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Yakirei Yerushalayim, to the Moetzet.

Following the announcement, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef said: “We are zocheh to add HaRav Cohen, who has elevated Torah and is marbitz Torah to tens of thousands.”

HaRav Cohen, who lives in Jerusalem near his yeshivah, was born in Iran. When he was 18, he moved to Eretz Yisrael and joined Yeshivas Porat Yosef under HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Abba Shaul, zt’l. He later established Yeshivas Yakirei Yerushalayim.

HaRav Cohen is the fifth appointment to the Moetzet since the petirah of HaChacham Shalom Cohen, z’tl. In April, four Rabbanim were added to the Moetzet: HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Ben-Shimon, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud and, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim.

The position of the Nasi of the Moetzet is currently vacant as it is being reserved for HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef who will soon end his position as Chief Rabbi of Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)