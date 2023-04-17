4 New Members Appointed To Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah Of Shas





Four new members were appointed to the Chachmei HaTorah of Shas of Monday alongside the three existing members, the second time that new members were appointed since the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, and the first addition since the petiros of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, z’tl and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, z’tl.

At this stage, a new Nasi will not be appointed to the Council and instead, the position will be reserved for HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, who will end his position as Chief Rabbi in about three months.

The new members are:

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Ben-Shimon, a retired member of the Beis Din HaGadol and the Gaavad of Badatz Neve Tzion, the brother of HaGaon HaRav Masoud Ben-Shimon, Rav of Bnei Brak, and HaGaon HaRav Nissim Ben-Shimon.

HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim, Rosh Yeshivas Meor HaTorah.

HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, Rosh Yeshivas Porat Yosef in the Old City of Jerusalem.

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud, the Gaavad of Badatz Yoreh Deah and the leading Rav of Yemenite Jews in Eretz Yisrael.

The new members are in addition to the incumbent members, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya, HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, Gedolei Yisrael made a decision that all new members will be over the age of 80. A similar decision was made by Degel HaTorah a number of years ago.

HaGaon HaRav Maya, who appointed the new members, published a detailed letter on Monday announcing the appointments.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)