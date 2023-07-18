ANARCHY: Protester Seriously Injured After Walking Into Moving Traffic





A female protester about 40 years of age was seriously injured on Tuesday morning near Ra’anana when she walked into traffic on Highway 531, where a protest was taking place, and was hit by a passing car.

She was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah sedated and ventilated.

Witnesses of the incident said that the woman was driving on the highway and apparently deciding to join the protest, she suddenly stopped her car and got out, and was hit by the car driving behind her. The driver, an Arab-Israeli, stopped his car and got out “in a state of shock.”

It took some time for an ambulance to reach the woman as the highway was blocked by protesters.

The driver was detained for questioning but the police said that it is clear that the incident was an accident and not intentional.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)