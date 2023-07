Channel 14 News journalist Yinon Magal posted a video on Wednesday of an 81-year-old “atheist” putting on tefillin for the first time in his life.

The power of a mitzvah is seen at the end of the video when the Jews breaks into tears after donning the tefillin and reciting Shema, also for the first time in his life.

The spark of the pintele Yid is inside even the most distant of our brothers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)