Tragedy In Israel: IDF Officer Killed In Work Accident At Training Base





A female IDF officer was killed by a falling storage container on Thursday morning at the Tze’elim IDF base in southern Israel

A preliminary investigation of the tragic incident revealed that the woman, a logistic officer, was crushed to death by a container that fell as it was being lowered by a crane. Her death was declared at the scene.

A soldier who was standing next to her was slightly injured by the impact of the container. He received emergency medical aid at the scene and was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva for further treatment.

The Military Police launched an investigation into the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)