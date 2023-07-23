Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Surgery; Trips To Turkey & Cyprus Postponed





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan overnight Motzei Shabbos.

Netanyahu’s surgeons at Sheba provided an update on his condition at about 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, saying that the procedure was successful and that the prime minister is now under observation in the cardiology department.

According to a Ynet report on Sunday, Netanyau’s EKG tests have shown heart irregularities for years.

Netanyahu is expected to be released on Sunday evening or Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office postponed Netanyahu’s visits to Turkey and Cyprus, where he was scheduled to travel later this week. Since the prime minister will require several weeks of follow-up care, the visits are not expected to be rescheduled until September.

The weekly Cabinet meeting that usually takes place on Sunday morning was pushed off until Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu, appearing healthy and energetic, released a video thanking his supporters and emphasizing that the judicial reform legislation will continue despite the anarchist protests.

“I want to thank many of you who asked about my welfare and also thank the wonderful staff at Sheba,” Netanyahu said. “As you can see, I feel excellent.”

“We’re continuing with our efforts to complete the [judicial reform] legislation as well as efforts to do so with a broad agreement. But whatever occurs, I want to inform you that tomorrow morning, I’ll be joining my colleagues in the Knesset. Meanwhile, my deepest thanks to all of you.”

