Iran: “Crisis In Zionist Regime Deeper Than The Crisis In Netanyahu’s Heart”





Israel’s chief enemy took advantage of the health woes of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to take a jab at the “Zionist regime.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday: “News reports said that the doctors implanted a pacemaker in the heart of the prime minister of of the Zionist occupation regime.”

“But it is clear that the crisis in the heart of the Zionist regime is deeper than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister.”

Fortunately, Netanyahu’s surgery was successful and he was released from the hospital on Monday, traveling directly to the Knesset to join the coalition in the vote for the reasonableness bill.

Sadly, the “health woes” of the Israeli people cannot be so easily repaired.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)