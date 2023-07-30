Anarchists Caused Millions of Shekels Of Damage To Ayalon Highway





The cumulative damage wreaked by left-wing protesters on the infrastructure of the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv amounts to millions of shekels, and perhaps even tens of millions of shekesl, all at the expense of the public, Channel 13 News reported.

The anarchists not only set the asphalt on the highway on fire, but also damaged communications fibers, cameras, traffic signs, iron fences, irrigation systems, bricks, infrastructure equipment, and underground pipes.

The Ayalon Lanes Company responded to the report, saying that experts estimate that the damage could cost tens of millions of shekels to repair and replace.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)