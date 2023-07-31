Terror Attack On Mumbai Chabad House Foiled, 2 Suspects Arrested





Media outlets in India and Israel on Monday reported that an attempted terror attack on the Chabad house in Mumbai was thwarted by Indian intelligence officials in recent days.

According to reports, Indian security officials, in cooperation with Israeli security services, arrested two Islamic suspects of Pakistani origin who were allegedly planning to carry out an imminent attack on the Mumbai Chabad house, the site of the deadly terror attack in 2008 by an Islamist Pakistani terror group in which six Jews were brutally murdered.

The attack was planned as part of a series of bombings by the Islamist Al-Sufa terror group. The suspects, both of Pakistani origin, had photos of the Chabad house in their possession, along with explosives, drone equipment, and terror-related books in Arabic.

The suspects admitted during their interrogations that they were trained to carry out terrorist attacks by elements outside India and learned, among other things, to manufacture bombs and use explosives and drones.

Mumbai police consulted with Israeli security officials and have increased the security in the vicinity of the Chabad house and raised the alert level in all parts of the city.

Chabad’s Israel-based global security headquarters, Chabad World Assistance (CWA), which was established after the 2008 attack in Mumbai, was informed about the threat and has been in continuous contact with Mumbai Chabad shliach Rav Yisrael Kozlovsky.

