Israel’s Longest Suspension Bridge Opens In Jerusalem [Video]





The longest suspension bridge in Israel was inaugurated on Sunday in Jerusalem.

The 202-meter (663 feet) long bridge, which was built at the cost of NIS 20 million, connects Har Tzion to the Valley of Hinnom.

The bridge is expected to become of one Jerusalem’s main tourist attractions, with visitors enjoying a breathtaking view of the Valley of Hinnom that surrounds the Old City from the south.

The bridge is located near the agricultural farm in the valley that offers ancient agricultural activities such as olive picking and wine production and is also near the Ir Dovid National Park and Sultan’s Pool.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush said that “the new hanging bridge provides a unique tourist experience with views of different parts of the city. This is another one of many projects that we are leading with partners to encourage the arrival of international tourists to Jerusalem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)