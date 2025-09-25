2 Dead, 13 Injured After Billboard Falls On Minibus In The Sharon Area

Two people were killed and about 13 people were injured to varying degrees in a severe traffic accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon on Route 5 in the Sharon area.

According to official reports from the scene, the accident involved a minibus, a truck, and several other vehicles. Rescue teams were forced to declare the deaths of two people at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the accident happened when a billboard collapsed directly onto the minibus, killing the driver instantly.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson stated: “A rescue operation is in progress following a traffic accident between a minibus and a truck at the Glilot Interchange. Firefighting crews are working to free trapped individuals and treat the injured.”

United Hatzalah reported: “United Hatzalah medical teams provided initial treatment at the scene of a serious accident on Route 5 near the Kfar Yarok Interchange. The accident involved a transport vehicle and several private cars. Bystanders said the crash occurred after a heavy metal object (a billboard) fell off a truck and struck the transport vehicle. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries. Our medics also treated eight others who were moderately and lightly injured. Fire crews operated at the site due to the nature of the accident.”

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated, “After medical evaluations, MDA paramedics confirmed the death of a man about 40 years old. Twelve injured people were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Beilinson Hospital, and Meir Hospital. These included a woman about 30 years old in critical condition, undergoing resuscitation with multi-system trauma (who was later pronounced dead); 3 in serious condition: a 24-year-old unconscious woman with a head injury, and a young man and woman around 20 years old with head and limb injuries; and eight people in light condition.”

