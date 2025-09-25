THE ENEMY WITHIN: Israeli-Arab Indicted For Planning To Abduct IDF Soldier

The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment in the Lod District Court against Amin Hassan Abd Al-Qader Aazam, a 22-year-old resident of Taybeh for planning to abbduct IDF soldiers to force Israel to end the war in Gaza.

Azam carried out extensive preparations for the crime, including downloading Hamas manuals to his device describing combat methods and particpating in paintball training sessions intended to improve his military technqiues.

He actively sought to obtain weapons from a contact with whom he discussed the situation in Gaza and informed him of his plan to abduct IDF soldiers. He also attempted to recruit additional partners for the scheme.

Azam sought religious approval for the crime, asking another person whether Islamic law permitted the kidnapping of individuals as bargaining chips.

He was indicted on the charge of plotting to carry out the terror act of abduction for the purpose of murder or extortion.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)