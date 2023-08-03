Haaretz Reporter: “Chareidim Need More Separate Beaches”





Journalist Avi Ravina posted a video this week of the men’s section of a separate beach in Ashdod that is overcrowded with hundreds of men and boys in a small area.

Ravina wrote: “Only about 10% of the beaches in Israel are separate beaches for the Dati and Chareidi public although they make up 23% of the population. This has to change!”

Haaretz journalist Chaim Levinson commented: “Opinion: My friend Avi is correct. Some separate beaches should be added just for Bein HaZemamin. This state of affairs isn’t reasonable.”

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, the separate beach in Netanya was so crowded one day this week that the municipality blocked the entrance. At other beaches, it was difficult for people to find a spot to enter the water.

In its coalition agreement with Likud, the UTJ party extracted a commitment from the government to advance efforts to designate additional separate beaches.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)