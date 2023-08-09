Tragedy In Jerusalem: Chareidi Man Found Lifeless In Parking Lot





The body of an unconscious Chareidi man, age 28, was found in the parking lot of a building in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon.

Hatzalah forces who were called to the scene carried out CPR but were ultimately forced to declare his death. It is not yet clear what led to his death. No signs of violence were found on his body.

Yedidya Gott, a United Hatzlah paramedic said: “Passersby said that the young man was found unconscious next to a car parked in a parking lot next to residential buildings.”

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)