TERROR IN ISRAEL: Jordanian Citizen Stabs Israeli In Chest





A Jordanian worker stabbed his Jewish co-worker in the chest at a car repair shop in Petach Tikvah on Thursday, seriously injuring him.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the victim, about 30, and evacuated him in a mobile intensive care unit to Beilinson Hospital in the city in serious condition.

The Jordanian, who had legal work permits, was arrested by the police.

Eli Yamin, the owner of the garage and the father of the victim, told Maariv: “The stabber works for me, he had legal work permits. Yesterday, he started saying all kinds of incomprehensible statements. I thought he was under pressure. I had a conversation with him to calm him down. This morning, I went out and my partner and my son were in the garage. After a few minutes, my partner called that I should come quickly because my son was stabbed. He had taken a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him a number of times and yelled Allahu Akbar.”

