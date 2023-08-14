Prime Minister Netanyahu Condemns Bus Discrimination Incident





A group of five secular teenagers, including three secular teenage girls dressed for the beach, purposely boarded a Chareidi bus line near Ashdod on Sunday, with one of the girls confirming with the bus driver that it was the Chareidi bus line before boarding.

The bus driver told the girls to cover themselves up with their towels and asked them to sit in the back in order to show respect to the Chareidi bus passengers.

The girls reported the incident to the press who blew up the story in a “Israel is turning into Iran” incident. The girls told the press that the Chareidim on the bus did not make any negative statements to them and were even friendly to them when the bus stopped at a rest stop. However, they said that they felt “harassed” because some of the Chareidi men lowered their eyes when they passed instead of looking at them!

Following the reports about the incident, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a statement saying: “The State of Israel is a free country in which no one will restrict who may use public transportation or dictate who sits where. Whoever does so is violating the law and must answer for it.”

The bus company, Nateev Express, issued a statement condemning all types of discrimination and said it is reviewing the incident.

