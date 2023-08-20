KIDDUSH HASHEM: Catskills Hatzolah Save Life Of Sullivan County Resident





Thanks to the amazing work of Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics, the life of a 50-year-old Sullivan County resident was saved.

Sources tell YWN that the man suffered a heart attack while walking with his wife.

Hatzolah Paramedics worked on the victim and were successful in restoring a regular heart rhythm.

They then had him airlifted to Orange Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

