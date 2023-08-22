35 LOST LIVES: 2023 Is Already One Of The Deadliest Years Since 2nd Intifada





Thirty-five people have been murdered in Israel in terror attacks since the beginning of 2023, a year with the most terror attacks since the Second Intifada, according to Ynet military reporter Yossi Yehoshua.

Yehoshua added that the number of people killed since the beginning of the year already surpassed the number of terror victims in all of 2022, when 33 people were murdered.

“The number of terror alerts is at a peak – at about 200 a day,” he wrote. “And this is after the IDF committed the largest number of forces in Yehudah and Shomron since 2005 for Operation Bayit V’gan.”

According to another Ynet report, 2023 is already the deadliest year since the Second Intifada apart from 2006 (165 casualties in the Second Lebanon War) and 2014 (75 casualties in Operation Protective Edge)

Most recently, three Israelis were murdered in the last three days in terror attacks in Huwara and Chevron.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

To quote Golda Meir: “There will be peace in the Middle East only when the Palestinians love their children more than they hate Israel.” https://t.co/zGjfahE7Pi — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 22, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)