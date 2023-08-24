BNEI BRAK RESIDENTS FUME: Police Approve “Women’s March,” To Close Streets For 5 Hours





Bnei Brak residents are fuming after Israel Police approved a provocative women’s march on main streets of Bnei Brak on Thursday night, with main streets such as Rechov Rabbi Akiva, to be closed off for five hours – from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

In addition, the police announced that “exit or entry to all streets that cross or meet with the listed intersections will be allowed only in accordance with the location of the march. Significant changes are expected in the routes of public transportation in the area, with the full details on the bus companies’ websites. You must obey the instructions of the police officers stationed at the roadblocks and use alternative routes.”

Kikar H’Shabbat spoke with some residents of Bnei Brak, who are furious that the police approved the march.

Yehudha, a long-time resident of Bnei Brak, said: “Some anarchists decided to do a stupid campaign against the so-called discrimination of women, and the police, instead of explaining to them nicely that Bnei Brak isn’t the address, are fully cooperating with them and blocking the city for us? Where’s Ben-Gvir? Where did he disappear to? Where are the Chareidi representatives? Why are they bringing provocations to our backyard? And then they’ll complain that there’s friction? They’re creating it! With the backing of the police!”

Avi, a 34-year-old businessman, told Kikar: “By what right do the police, who know how to ‘function’ well in Arab cities, allow them to block off half a city and more on Erev Shabbos when people are pressured and need to start preparing for Shabbos? What did the residents do? How can the police be so brazen?”

Yossi, 44, said: “After all the criticism the police received for their treatment of the [left-wing] protesters, that the Chareidi public could dream of such ‘treatment,’ they’re once again knocking the Chareidim and trying to please the protesters by going against the Chareidim.”

Mrs. R. Tzinovich said: “It’s chutzpah. How do these women have the audacity to come and give us instructions on how to behave? What is this despicable dictatorship? Why do the police allow this at all? This is a coup by bored people with money who are trying to force a lifestyle on us that we’re not interested in at all. Get out of our city. You’re not welcome here.”

