CAN’T MAKE UP THEIR MINDS: Leftists Protest Against Yehuda & Shomron





Members of the anti-judicial reform Achim L’Neshek protest group seem to change their minds every day about what they’re protesting against, whether it’s the so-called ‘judicial revolution,’ women’s rights, religious freedom, the Chareidi draft, or simply anti-Bibism.

They found a new cause on Thursday morning – Yehudah and Shomron. The protesters arrived early in the morning outside the home of Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on the yishuv of Kedumim, and showing a total lack of derech eretz, made deafening noises as the residents of the yishuv were leaving to work and schools. Additionally, they blocked Smotrich’s car from leaving the yishuv for at least a half hour, and clashes developed between the police and protesters.

The protesters announced their latest cause, with a protest leader announcing in the microphone that they came to “tell Smotrich ‘Good morning’ and explain that he’s not relevant” and protest against the millions of shekels he’s allocating to Yehudah and Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)