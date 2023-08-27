REVEALED AS A JEW: After Serving As A ‘Shabbos Goy’ For 30 Years





A man who served as a “Shabbos Goy” for 30 years on a religious yishuv was revealed as a Jew after his recent death, Arutz Sheva reported.

HaRav Eliyahu Maimon, director of the Judaism Investigation Division at the Beis Din, explained. “The Chevra Kadisha contacted us and after investigating, we discovered that he indeed is a Jew.”

“He was actually registered a Jew but in that particular community, for whatever reason, he claimed that he was a goy. The Chevra Kadisha didn’t want to bury him as a Jew because they thought he was, as stated, a goy. But his family insisted he was Jewish and we investigated, checking numerous documents. In this case, the documents showed quite clearly that he was Jewish and we didn’t need any more proof such as genetic tests or other evidence. He was buried in the community’s Jewish cemetery.”

“By the way, often people come to us whose Teudat Zehut says they’re not Jewish but our tests show that they are, and vice versa. Israel’s Interior Ministry relies on the Law of Return and often it isn’t sufficient for the purpose of ascertaining the applicant’s Jewishness.”

