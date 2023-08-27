TEHILLIM: Singer Dedi Graucher Is Hospitalized In Serious Condition





Singer and businessman Dedi Graucher was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in serious condition on Motzei Shabbos.

He is being treated in the cardiac intensive care unit and is in need of great Rachamei Shamayim

Graucher, 62, was seriously ill about five years ago but ended up having a miraculous recovery. However, his medical condition has been complex since then and he is periodically hospitalized.

Graucher was one of the most popular Jewish singers in the 1990s and performed at many sold-out concerts.

Graucher’s son said: “At this time, when Abba needs the tefillos of Am Yisrael – Abba’s greatest midda was that he always was מעביר על מידותיו. Whoever can should take upon themselves a kabbalah in this inyan for his refuah. ”

The public is asked to daven for Oded Dovid ben Tziporah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

