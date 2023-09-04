The Parents Respond: “It’s Not a Cult, Rabbi Hecht! You Blew it.”





(New York) – It was a heated exchange on the Zev Brenner Show. The debate was between a self-proclaimed cult-buster, Rabbi Shea Hecht, and Rabbi Yair Hoffman.

Rabbi Hoffman took Rabbi Hecht to task for claiming that one of the top Yeshivos for bochurim returning from Eretz Yisroel is actually a cult. He further took him to task for saying, “If we are right, then we have closed down a Yeshiva and the bochurim need a new place. But if we are right, Hashem Yerachem! That is Gilui Arayos, incest, Shfichas Damim and AVodah Zarah!” Rabbi Yair Hoffman stated that Rabbi Hecht’s claims are completely unfounded and constitute complete lashon Harah against a Talmid Chochom and Tzaddik who had built an extraordinary Yeshiva, Kollel and community in Great Neck, New York – Rabbi Eitan Rubin shlita. Rabbi Hecht countered Rabbi Hoffman and asked how dare Rabbi Hoffman equate his claims with the famous forgery of the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion?”

After the mothers of the Talmidim called in, however, it was “game over.” Numerous viewers remarked that the attackers of the Yeshiva suffered an unmitigated disaster. “Rabbi Rubin was completely vindicated,” remarked a Monsey couple. “Rabbi Hecht couldn’t even respond to their sharp upbraiding of the cult-busting Rabbi.

Rabbi Tzvi Gluck, founder and director of Amudim, carefully explained how none of his investigations and the formidable team he put together, found anything remotely resembling the narrative of those attacking the Yeshiva.

Philanthropist George Rohr called in and informed Rabbi Hecht that he has known Rabbi Rubin since his childhood and warned him to triple-check everything because Rabbi Rubin is an earnest and talented mechanech. Rabbi Yair Hoffman noted that Rabbi Hecht never met Rabbi Rubin, nor did he ever visit the Yeshiva. Four parents called in denying Rabbi Hecht’s assertions and singing the praises of Rabbi Rubin. They explained that Rabbi Rubin was the furthest thing from a cult leader. The Chabad shliach in Great Neck called in as well and explained that Rabbi Rubin allowed the Talmidim of the Yeshiva to attend a Tanya shiur in the Chabad Rabbi’s home. Rabbi Hecht harshly rebuked the Great Neck Chabad Rabbi for not responding to his inquiries previously. Toward the end, even Rabbi Hecht admitted that the products of the Yeshiva were model Torah scholars and exhibited the finest Midos.