In 1st Since July Op, IDF Enters Jenin, Detains Terrorist Who Fired Rockets





IDF soldiers operated in Jenin on Monday and arrested three Hamas terrorists in the first counterterrorism operation in the city since Operation Bayit V’Gan in July.

A statement from the IDF said: “The Hamas terrorist operatives have been wanted for taking part in shooting attacks, IED attacks, rocket launches, and the planning and advancement of additional terrorist attacks. An M-16 rifle belonging to one of the wanted operatives was also confiscated.”

A gun battle ensued when the soldiers entered the city and at one point, the soldiers launched a Kamikaze drone at five terrorists who were firing at them, injuring them, one severely. The gun battle lasted throughout the operation and some terrorists were hit, including suspects who fled the building that the forces surrounded.

One of the terrorists who was detained was a senior terrorist named Abdullah Hassan Mohammad, from Burqin, a Hamas operative who was wanted for his part in several shooting attacks, explosives attacks, and car bomb attacks, and was among those responsible for attempts to fire rockets into the Gilboa region in recent months. Israeli security forces have tried to capture him many times but were unsuccessful so his capture is considered a major achievement.

The other two terrorists were also involved in extensive terror activity and carried out shooting attacks, explosives attacks, and other attacks.

