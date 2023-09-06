2nd Time This Week: IDF Forces Enter Jenin, Arrest Wanted Terrorist





IDF forces, undercover Border Police officers, and Shin Bet operatives carried out a counterterrorism operation Wednesday morning in Jenin. It was the second operation this week in the terrorist hotbed after Israeli security forces carried out an operation on Monday, for the first time since Operation Bayit V’Gan.

The forces surrounded the home of Muhammad Na’a’ia, a former prisoner who participated in a number of recent shooting attacks in Yehudah and Shomron and was planning further attacks. He did not resist the arrest and was successfully detained but other local terrorists opened fire and a gun battle ensued. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

Prior to the arrest operation, armored bulldozers entered the city to scrape the asphalt off the roads to reveal hidden IEDs, as seen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)