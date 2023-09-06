Flight With Israelis Aboard Forced To Land In Malaysia





It was cleared for publication on Wednesday afternoon that a plane with 12 Israelis aboard was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Malaysia, a Muslim country in Southeast Asia that is hostile toward Israel.

Emirates Flight 354, which was en route from Dubai to Singapore, landed in Malaysia on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry’s Director-General, Ronen Levi, headed the efforts to ensure the Israeli passengers’ welfare, working together with the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division and Israeli diplomats in Dubai and Singapore.

Foreign Ministry officials arranged with Emirates Airlines to speak to one of the passengers to receive ongoing updates on the situation.

The passengers were not required to disembark from the plane and after waiting on the tarmac for about five hours, the plane resumed the flight to Singapore.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)