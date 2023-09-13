REVEALED: Biden’s Envoy Held Secret Meetings With Naftali Bennett, Gantz





US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf met with former prime minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benny Gantz for talks in recent days that were not disclosed to the public, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the purpose of the talks was to explore the subject of a potential normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, especially the issue of Israel’s red lines regarding conditions for a deal.

Several other issues were also discussed, including the Palestinian Authority. In response to an inquiry, Bennett’s office stated, “No comment.” Gantz’s office responded, “We neither confirm nor deny the existence of the meetings.” The U.S. State Department did not provide any response.

Biden administration officials also met recently with opposition leader Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about a Saudi deal. Lapid expressed his fervent opposition to the facilitation of a Saudi nuclear program.

