WATCH: In 1st Since War Began: Zelensky Meets With Ukrainian Rabbanim & Shluchim





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with 32 Chabad shlichim and Rabbanim in his office on Thursday in a special event ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

It was the first time such a meeting took place since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Fifteen Jewish soldiers from various cities also attended the event and received special medals of excellence from Zelensky for their bravery at the front.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zelsneky warmly praised the assistance of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU), which organized the event, as well as the devotion of the Chabad shlichim who remained with their communities in Ukraine despite the travails of the war.

The chairman of the FJCU, Rav Meir Stambler, said, pointing to those present, that the 32 rabbis present at the meeting are representatives of over 200 families of Chabad shlichim living in the country who linked their fate with that of Ukraine. “We deal with things that we never thought we would deal with – like you, Mr. Zelensky – together with our families, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of community leaders – to assist each and every one of us in this difficult time. We were brought up to give and be devoted to others.”

He was followed by Rav Shmuel Kaminetsky – Chabad shliach and chief rabbi of the industrial city of Dnipro, known as “the capital city of Ukrainian Jewry.” Rav Kaminetsky spoke about the essence of Rosh Hashanah, congratulated Zelensky on his work for the country and told him that he greatly appreciates his investment for the sake of all citizens. “You are a true leader and the Jewish communities support you and Ukraine with all their might, in the war of light against darkness. The Jews who live here have tied their fate with Ukraine and are contributing to its future.”

Rav Moshe Moskowitz, the Rav of Kharkiv also spoke about the war against darkness and mentioned the words of the Lubavitcher Rabbi who saw the fall of communism as a sign of Yemos Moshiach. “Thirty-five years after communism, we have developed a Jewish life here that flourishes despite everything, and this shows that the Geulah is just a moment away.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)