NO LIMITS: Israeli Leftists “Protest” By Projecting Bibi On Alcatraz Prison





Israeli leftists continue to cross all red lines in their battle against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government as they casually take every action to discredit Israel to the world.

Netanyahu and his wife boarded a flight overnight Sunday to California, where the prime minister is scheduled to meet with Elon Musk in San Francisco.

US-based Israeli leftists of the UnXeptable organization decided to “welcome” Netanyahu by projecting an image of him as a jailbird on the wall of the famous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco with the words “Welcome Bibi.”

Previously, in New York, leftists projected a sign against Netanyahu on the wall of the UN headquarters, saying “Don’t Believe Crime Minister Netanyahu.”

.How destructive are Israel’s leftist insurrectionists? How willing are they to harm the country to advance their quest for power?

The UN is the most powerful and destructive anti-Semitic institution in the world.

And they are projecting a message justifying discrimination… pic.twitter.com/whu6xkWB83 — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) September 12, 2023

I agree. There is a time and place for protests but not here. I also do not think this serves the interests of those who are committed to preserving democracy in #Israel. The UN has an extreme bias towards the state. Those enemies of Israel do not care if you are in favor of… https://t.co/rEs66zUgD9 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 18, 2023

