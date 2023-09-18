Israel Police Warns: “Bring Your Guns To Shul On Yom Kippur, Sukkos”





Like every year before the Yamim Tovim in Tishrei, there are increased warnings of terror attacks in Israel but this year there is an unprecedented number of warnings as well as reports of plans for brazen attacks on a scale unknown in the past.

On Monday alone, there were three terror attack attempts against Israeli security forces, including two in the Shomron and one incident on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

On Friday, erev Rosh Hashanah, a major terrorist bombing in a Tel Aviv park was thwarted by the police.

In a briefing on Monday morning by Maj.-Gen. Sigal Bar-Tzvi, the head of the Operations Department of Israel Police, she warned that Israelis with gun licenses should bring their weapons to shul on Yom Kippur and Sukkos.

“Like every year in preparation for the Tishrei chagim, we raised the alert level in certain areas throughout the country, with an emphasis on the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and gathering points of tefillah and recreation,” she said.

“Every day, Israel Police holds joint discussions with other security forces, including the Shin Bet and the IDF. The increase in the number of alerts, together with the incitement to terrorism that also increased in preparation for the Tishrei chagim led us to special preparations in which thousands of police officers, security forces, and volunteers are deployed throughout the country every day in order to prevent terrorist attacks and to secure places of tefillah, places of entertainment and the public in general throughout the entire period of the chagim.”

“We call on the public who have weapons and are skilled in using them to carry their weapons during these days.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)