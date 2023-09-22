Mossad, Shin Bet To Recruit Chareidim For New Civil Service Program





For the first time since their founding, the Mossad and the Shin Bet agencies will recruit Chareidim for a new national service (Sherut Leumi) program, Kan News reported.

The agencies will accept 200 Chareidi volunteers aged 21 and over, 100 for each agency. After undergoing specialized training, the volunteers will serve for two years.

The program will be funded by the Intelligence Ministry and the National Service Authority. Last week, the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet met with Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel for the approval of the program.

The program is expected to launch next month.

