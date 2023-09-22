For the first time since their founding, the Mossad and the Shin Bet agencies will recruit Chareidim for a new national service (Sherut Leumi) program, Kan News reported.
The agencies will accept 200 Chareidi volunteers aged 21 and over, 100 for each agency. After undergoing specialized training, the volunteers will serve for two years.
The program will be funded by the Intelligence Ministry and the National Service Authority. Last week, the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet met with Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel for the approval of the program.
The program is expected to launch next month.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
This is hardly the first time a government recruited moserim.
I don’t think it is about mosrim cause they have already access to all video or they don’t need somebody for that and are not interested in helping
But if they are not ready to visit the chief satilites office in the south or telavive then it’s called a police they also can’t save jewish girls that was forced into Islam with arab husbands but a police is twice the murderer I once saw a police man grab a kid with his own hands at family simcha and nobody cried and it wasn’t trying to help the stay quit there is allot of bad things going on and in the end there is judgment
But them in the mossad should give Israel not a fake face cause that ain’t gonna hide it but a sense of responsibility now that essentially a rabbi can visit any intelligence office and see if it is clean of zionist idol worship
There was a time when yeravum ben nivat got achia to say that not to go the bies hamikdash and stopped them like it says maybe shaul will see me and kill but they ten tribes couldn’t say that it was the kings fault because later they had a chance to go the holy temple and didn’t and that brought the galus
Same until now the rabbi could blame the Zionist government for but being able to cope with doing their lust desire but now that they are in the same leather chair they probably will do only worse
Cause the Zionist state will self corrupt and eat it’s own poison not only now but for netzach and the mossad wanting them is not cause of good but they befriended them
I think it’s a great thing that the Mossad is being so inclusive! Kol Yisrael Areivim Zeh L’zeh!
. Thank you for your usual incoherent rant about the tziyonists. Its been a very serious few days so a bit of comic relief before Yom Kippur is greatly appreciated.