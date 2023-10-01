BDE: The Son Of HaRav Gershon, Z’tl: HaGaon HaRav Betzalel Edelstein, Ztl, Is Niftar





HaGaon HaRav Betzalel Edelstein, zt’l, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Aharon, was niftar in Bnei Brak overnight Motzei Shabbos, the first day of Chol Hamoed, at the age of 68.

HaRav Betzalel, z’tl, was the closest son to his illustrious father, zt’l, and learned b’chavrusah with him every morning for decades.

Two and a half years ago, HaRav Betzalel, z’tl, was diagnosed with a rare illness. When he was originally diagnosed, the doctors gave him only a few months to live and the name “Noach” was added to his name as a segulah.

HaRav Betzalel, z’tl, established the yeshivah Ahavas Aharon in Bnei Brak, a kiruv yeshivah for talmidim from secular families, and was moser nefesh for decades to be makareiv the bochurim and bring them close to Hakadosh Baruch Hu. HaRav Betzalel, z’tl, was like a father to his talmidim, making their simchos in his home and accompanying them on every step of their lives.

HaRav Betzalel, who learned in Ponevezh as a bochur and an avreich, formed an extremely close relationship with the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dovid Povarsky. He learned with him b’chavrusah for decades, beginning from when he was a bochur, and would often consult with him about issues that arose in his yeshivah. During his illness, HaRav Povarsky would often visit HaRav Betzalel, z’tl and this past Yom Kippur, the Rosh Yeshivah made a special Mi Shebeirach for him in the yeshivah.

HaRav Betzalel, z’tl passed away only months after his father, z’tl. The levaya, which took place on Sunday afternoon, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Eretz Yisrael, began at Yeshivas Ahavas Aharon and continued to the Ponevezh Beis HaChayim.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)