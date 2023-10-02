Survey: 90% Of Jewish Students In France Experienced Anti-Semitic Attacks





A recent survey by the French Institute of Public Opinion showed that a shocking 90% of Jewish university students in France have experienced anti-Semitism during their studies.

Both Jewish and non-Jewish students responded to the survey about anti-Semitic incidents they personally encountered at French universities.

Although most anti-Semitic incidents were limited to verbal attacks such as disparaging comments about Jews, 20% of students reported that they have witnessed at least one physically violent anti-Semitic attack on campus.

The incidents were not limited to fellow students – 12% of respondents said that they heard professors make anti-Semitic comments in the classroom.

Eighty percent of anti-Semitic “jokes” were about the Holocaust, with 69% encountering such statements several times. Forty-five percent of Jewish respondents were subject to personal insults from other students and 7% were physically attacked due to their Jewishness.

Another interesting statistic is that no less than 43% of the respondents testified that statements or insults against Jews were related in one way or another to statements about Israel.

Eighty-three percent of Jewish students reported that they were concerned about anti-Semitism arising from the left-left, versus only 63% who feared anti-semitism from the far-right.

“Hostility towards Jews doesn’t come from any one community or especially from Muslims. Far-left propaganda is a bigger issue,” Philippe Schmidt, vice president of the International League Against Racism and Antisemitism, said in a statement to the media.

