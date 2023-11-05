100th Anniversary – Agudah Siyum Seder Nashim and Community Wide Atzeres Tefillah Happening TONIGHT at 7pm

Sponsored Content





Sunday, November 5th כ”א חשון at 7:00 PM central time, Lomdei HaDaf Yomi across the globe will continue celebrating Siyum Seder Nashim in the 14th cycle of Daf Hayomi. Agudas Yisroel of America will continue to bring together Lomdei HaDaf their friends, and families for part three of a four-part series celebrating Siyum Seder Nashim, and the beginning of Seder Nizkin. This exciting and meaningful program will include an Atzeres Tefillah לרגל המצב בארצה”ק. The featured speakers of the night will be Rabbi Eytan Feiner and Rabbi Avrohom Lipschutz who will give a message of Chizuk and Hisorerus upon the 100th anniversary of Limud Daf Hayomi worldwide. It will take place at Agudas Yisroel of West Rogers Park, 2801 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645.

Watch the Livestream Here