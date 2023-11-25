SHAMEFUL: Irish PM Says Released 9-Year-Old Hostage Was “Lost” And Is Now “Found”





Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’ blasted out a tweet on Saturday celebrating the release of Israeli-Irish hostage Emily Hand from Hamas captivity, but did so in the most unfathomably infuriating way.

Varadkar wrote that Hand was “an innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned.”

Lost? Found? She was the victim of an international war crime when she was kidnapped by Hamas, and is only back home because actual terrorists were released for her freedom.

Of course, the tweet failed to mention the harrowing 50-day ordeal that the 9-year-old Hand endured in Gaza, where she was held captive by Hamas terrorists after being kidnapped from a sleepover with her friend.

Of note, Emily’s father at first believed that she was killed during the October 7th massacre. He said that he felt “blessed” that she was killed, rather than have been taken hostage by the Hamas monsters.

He said her dying was the “best possibility” considering that what Hamas does to people in Gaza is “worse than death.”

Thankfully, he now has his child back.