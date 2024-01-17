Why Kids Are Not Putting Tefillin..





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

There is a machalah that is affecting talmidim in Eretz Yisroel as well as the United States. It is a hidden elephant in the room.

Thirteen years ago, Rav Matisyahu Solomon zt”l spoke at a Torah uMesorah convention to mechanchim. His message answers a question that many have. Why is this happening? To see what he said, watch this video. It is only 21 minutes long and very very powerful.

This author believes that his words can make a significant difference – if it was spread. Another factor that can help resolve the situation would be if we made son sort of game show on hilchos tefillin with an emphasis on Matan Torah with some very serious prizes. Rav Grossman shlita did this last year and ten years ago or so regarding hilchos brachos and it was enormously effective. And now, with so many people in Klal Yisroel coming back to yiddishkeit – now is the shaas hakasher..

The author can be reached at [email protected]