Tragedy In Buenos Aires: Mother, Daughter Perish In Fire


A mother and daughter in the Jewish kehilla in Argentina lost their lives in a fire that broke out in their apartment building in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

The niftaros were identified as Chana Shmuklerman, a’h, 86, and her daughter Miriam Shmuklerman, a’h, 64.

The local media reported that the two lived solitary lives, having no contact with residents of their building or other relatives. The 64-year-old daughter was on the autism spectrum.

HaRav Eliyahu Hamra, the Rav of the AMIA [Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina] community has requested that anyone who has any information regarding the women’s relatives to contact the kehilla with the information so they can be buried in the Jewish beis kevaros as soon as possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



