Elderly Israeli Man Robbed By Arabs And Left For Dead; IDF Searches for Suspects Amid Rioting


A brutal robbery occurred on Thursday afternoon near the entrance to the Arab town of Qalqilya, leaving a 70-year-old man severely injured. The victim was driving his vehicle when robbers violently pulled him out and left him wounded on the side of the road, escaping in his car.

A passerby discovered the injured man and brought him to the Eliyahu Crossing, where medical teams provided urgent care. The man collapsed upon arrival and was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Shai Cohen, who described the scene: “We provided medical treatment, including resuscitation and electrical shocks from a defibrillator, and after his heart resumed beating, we evacuated him in a mobile ICU to the hospital in serious condition and intubated.”

Security forces are currently searching for the attackers. IDF forces entered Qalqilya to search for suspects, which led to riots breaking out, with rioters throwing rocks at the forces. The forces responded with gunfire, and at least one rioter was hit.

