Roy and Leah Neuberger to Share Their Remarkable Story in Exclusive U.S. Speaking Tour


New York– Renowned authors and community leaders, Roy and Leah Neuberger have arrived in the United States this week, and are embarking on a highly anticipated speaking tour across the United States this summer and early fall.   It is an unforgettable experience for shuls, camps, schools, and Kiruv organizations.

Hearing them speak is an experience both for Kiruv Krovim as well as Kiruv Rechokim.

Drawing upon their six published books and the acclaimed work, “From Sinai to Yerushalayim” by Rabbi Nachman Seltzer, the Neubergers will captivate audiences with their unique insights and experiences.  They are also introducing their new book entitled, “48 Ways to Shalom Bayis.”

The tour will offer a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of the Neubergers’ journey from Central Park in Manhattan to the Torah community in Jerusalem, Israel. Their story of resilience and faith, is sure to inspire and resonate with diverse audiences.

The Neubergers will be available for speaking engagements in the United States from July 31st  through September 15, 2024 and in Israel from September 19th onward.  To book them for your event or learn more about their remarkable story, please contact by email at:  [email protected]



