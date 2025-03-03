Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING: Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

(AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)

President Donald Trump has halted all military aid to Ukraine, escalating pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky just days after a tense Oval Office exchange cast doubt on U.S. support for its key ally.

A senior Defense Department official, who spoke anonymously about internal discussions, told Bloomberg News that the aid freeze will remain in place until Trump determines that Ukraine’s leadership is making a genuine effort toward peace.



3 Responses

  1. Consider what would have happened if the United States cut off all aid for the British Empire in summer of 1940. World War II would have ended, with no American losses and no major expenditures borne by American taxpayers. The world would have been at peace, and there is a good chance that Canada would have wanted to join the United States (the alternative being to join Britain as a province of the Third Reich).

  3. Pretty soon, Trump will be sending aid to Putin. Because Putin is a peace loving guy. It’s really a beautiful thing, a great guy possibly, probably, one of the greatest leaders.

Leave a Reply


